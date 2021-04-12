Saturday, April 3

INCIDENT — At 4:53 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:39 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 1200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North Third Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 300 block of South C Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 6:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North O Street and West Nectarine Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1300 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
