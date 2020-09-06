Saturday, Aug. 29

INCIDENT — At 9:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 2:05 p.m., Juan Manuel Pacheco, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of East College Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, vehicle theft, obstruction, driving on a suspended license and battery on a first responder.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
