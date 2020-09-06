You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Aug. 29
INCIDENT — At 9:09 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1300 block of North L Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North E Street.

ARREST — At 2:05 p.m., Juan Manuel Pacheco, 24, was arrested in the 400 block of East College Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force, vehicle theft, obstruction, driving on a suspended license and battery on a first responder.

