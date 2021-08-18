INCIDENT — At 10:16 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 100 block of South A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:31 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 5:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West College Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 7:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of felony resisting arrest in the 400 block of East Airport Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:18 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 1100 block of North H Street that resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by police.
INCIDENT — At 11:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 1000 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.
