Saturday, Dec. 19

INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury in the 400 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:33 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of person with a knife in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 3:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 400 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North E Street.
ARREST — At 8:28 p.m., Noah Dehavilland, 19, was arrested in the 3400 block of Via Dona and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
