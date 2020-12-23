Saturday, Dec. 5

INCIDENT — At 2:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a foot pursuit near the intersection of North McClelland and East Williams streets.
INCIDENT — At 4:18 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Betteravia Road.
INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of North College Drive and East Alvin Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1600 block of North Broadway.
ARREST — At 12:10 a.m., Andrew Chamberlain, 26, was arrested in the 3300 block of Orcutt Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 8:53 a.m., Clarissa Ortiz, 35, of Santa Maria was arrested in the 300 block of West Montecito Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury, resisting an officer with additional force.
