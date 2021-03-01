Saturday, Feb. 20

INCIDENT — At 1:53 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1000 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:46 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McCoy Lane and Village Green.
ARREST — At 1:12 a.m., Abisae Hernandez, 18, was arrested on a warrant in the 2200 block of South Lily Lane and booked into Santa Barbara Count Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer while disregarding safety.
ARREST — At 6:27 p.m., Anthony Knight, 29, was arrested in 2200 block of Skyway Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking.
ARREST — At 9:55 p.m., Johnny Lugo, 35, was arrested near the intersection of Taylor and Dejoy streets and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of evading police while disregarding safety and committing a felony after release on bail.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
