Saturday, Jan. 16
Saturday, Jan. 16

INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:33 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Seaward and North Magellan drives.

INCIDENT — At 7:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North Depot Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Battles Road and South Thornburg Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.

ARREST — At 1:26 a.m., Steven Blanco, 45, was arrested on a warrant in the 1100 block of Betteravia Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 11:21 p.m., Michael Kiss, 35, was arrested in the 500 block of Poppy Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and contempt of court.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

