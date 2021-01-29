You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Jan. 2
Saturday, Jan. 2

INCIDENT — At 12:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2700 block of South Santa Barbara Drive.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Betteravia Road.

INCIDENT — At 5:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 200 block of Town Center East.

INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide in the 900 block of West El Camino Street.

INCIDENT — At 9:20 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 800 block of West Mariposa Way.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

