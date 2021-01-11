Saturday, Jan. 2

INCIDENT — At 6:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North H Street and West Barton Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 400 block of South K Street.
ARREST — At 7:18 p.m., Jessica Saenz, 36, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery on a police officer and shoplifting.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
