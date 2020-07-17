Saturday, July 11
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North E Street.

INCIDENT — At 7:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1000 block of West Olive Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of North N Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot
Local

Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to its south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.

