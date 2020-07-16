Saturday, July 11
INCIDENT — At 3:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North Railroad Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:13 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 3:25 p.m., Erik Novoa, 37, was arrested in the 1300 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of exhibiting a deadly weapon, non-fiirearm; threatening a crime with intent to terrorize; battery; and assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

* Santa Maria Police received 14 reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

