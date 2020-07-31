Saturday, July 25

INCIDENT — When deputies approached a vehicle they stopped because it was allegedly swerving and its driver was suspected of being under the influence about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mission Drive in Solvang, they detected an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle occupied by a man and a woman.
They also allegedly discovered a 5-year-old girl asleep and not properly restrained in the backseat, and a search of the vehicle allegedly yielded an open container of about 5 grams of cannabis.
The man was cited for suspicion of having an open container of cannabis in a vehicle, and Child Welfare Services was notified of the improperly restrained child.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
