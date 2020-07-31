Saturday, July 25

INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of North K Street and West laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1000 block of West Apricot Avenue.
ARREST — At 5:20 a.m., Moises Partida-Cervantes, 23, was arrested in the area of Flordale and West Ocean avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit and run resulting in death or injury, driving under the influence resulting in bodily injury, kidnapping, attempted murder and violation of a court order.
Lompoc Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
