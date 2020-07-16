Saturday, July 4 (Report previously unavailable)
0 comments

Saturday, July 4 (Report previously unavailable)

  • Updated
  • 0

INCIDENT — At 11:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 2:47 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 500 block of East Tunnell Street.

INCIDENT — At 3 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1400 block of North School Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North Teelynn Avenue and Hidden Pines Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:52 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of West Chapel and North Pine streets.

* Santa Maria Police received 190 reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot
Local

Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot

  • Updated

Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to its south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News