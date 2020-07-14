Saturday, July 4

The July 4, 2020, Santa Maria Police Daily Summary Report was not provided.
ARREST — At 6:17 p.m., Elias Quintanilla, 28, was arrested in the 500 block of West Mill Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, assault while in possession of a firearm, kidnapping, false imprisonment and a probation violation.
