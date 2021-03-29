Saturday, March 20

INCIDENT — At 8:27 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 100 block of North L Street
INCIDENT — At 6:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of East Airport Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of North M Street and West Maple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block alley of North I and J streets that resulted in an arrest.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!