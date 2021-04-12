Saturday, March 27

INCIDENT — At 12:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Depot and West Mill streets.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Sonya Lane.
INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1900 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1200 block of Emerald Drive.
ARREST — At 8:49 p.m., Shirley Ysip, 51, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Berkeley Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Zayra Romo, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, resulting in death or injury.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
