You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday, March 27
0 comments

Saturday, March 27

  • 0

INCIDENT — At 12:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Depot and West Mill streets.

INCIDENT — At 7:57 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Sonya Lane.

INCIDENT — At 11:07 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 1900 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1200 block of Emerald Drive.

ARREST — At 8:49 p.m., Shirley Ysip, 51, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Berkeley Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

ARREST — At 10:41 p.m., Zayra Romo, 32, was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run, resulting in death or injury.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jeffrey Horr Johnston
Obituaries

Jeffrey Horr Johnston

Jeffrey Johnston perfected the art of presence. Whether he was laughing with his family and friends, riding his horse, or selling bonds, he fo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News