Saturday, March 27
Saturday, March 27

INCIDENT — At 12:02 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block of North M Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:32 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 100 block of North Seventh Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 12:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 100 block of South L Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 6:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of East Laurel Avenue and North A Street that resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 10:31 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North N Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of West North Avenue.

