Saturday, March 6

INCIDENT — At 1:25 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 400 block of South R Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 800 block of North F Street that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of East North Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of East College Avenue and North H Street.
ARREST — At 12:39 p.m., Tamara Robinson, 31, was arrested in the 700 block of North H Street in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, second-degree robbery, illegally possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
