Saturday, March 6

INCIDENT — At 2:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of Hidden Pines Way and North Central Park Drive.
INCIDENT — At 8:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 600 block of East McElhaney Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the intersection of Kathleen Court and West Main Street.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
