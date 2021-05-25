INCIDENT — At 8:03 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury near the intersection of North Broadway and East Tunnell Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:15 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of South Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 300 block of West Sheila Lane.
INCIDENT — At 7:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 200 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and West Taylor Street.
ARREST — At 2:18 p.m., Jose Plascencia, 34, was arrested in the 200 block of Pinal Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and trespassing.
Santa Maria Police received 12 reports of fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.