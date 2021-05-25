INCIDENT — At 12:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard near the intersection of West Pine Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:47 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of North Seventh Street and East Chestnut Avenue.
ARREST — At 6:43 p.m., Myichealkheal Anderson, 32, was arrested in the 1200 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery.
ARREST — At 6:45 p.m., Jonathan Ayon, 29, was arrested in the 700 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation, child cruelty and vandalism.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
