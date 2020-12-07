You have permission to edit this article.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Saturday, Nov. 28

INCIDENT — At 11:22 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an arson in the 400 block of Commerce Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 200 block alley of North N and O streets, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.

ARREST — At 5:44 p.m., Mehrnaz Raissi, 31, was arrested in the 400 block of Sirius Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of child cruelty with possible injury or death, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, domestic violence and witness intimidation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

