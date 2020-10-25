Saturday, Oct. 17

INCIDENT — At 4:39 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 900 block of West Sunset Avenue.
ARREST — At 2:06 p.m., Rosa Amado Lopez, 19, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Lela Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, and released with an Emergency Rule 4 citation on suspicion of hit and run, causing death or injury.
ARREST — At 4:26 p.m., Aquilino Cuellar-Dominguez, 27, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Biscayne Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and witness intimidation.
ARREST — At 11:24 p.m., Joe Andrew Silva, 49, was arrested near the area of Oakley and Alvin avenues and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
