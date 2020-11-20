Saturday, Oct. 31

INCIDENT — At 9:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of South Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of South Broadway.
ARREST — At 2:10 p.m., Antonio Zepeda, 27, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Barrington Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize.
Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.
