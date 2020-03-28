Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Work with what you have to offer. Hone your skills to fit the job you want to pursue. Diversity, discipline and living up to your promises should be your priorities. Don't waste time being disgruntled or argumentative. Focus on what you can do, not on what you cannot.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Standing your ground may be necessary, but do so with kindness. If you handle people with dignity and understanding, you'll be able to persuade others to see things your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get the facts. Make choices based on truth, practicality and common sense. Someone you encounter will offer you a different perspective. Take everything you hear into account.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Back away from anyone asking too many questions. Keep personal information in a safe place. Take pride in the way you look. The way you present yourself to the world matters.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You've got more going for you than you realize. An effort to improve your health is favored. If you voice your opinions, you'll attract someone likeminded. A partnership or financial opportunity looks promising.