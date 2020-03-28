Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Work with what you have to offer. Hone your skills to fit the job you want to pursue. Diversity, discipline and living up to your promises should be your priorities. Don't waste time being disgruntled or argumentative. Focus on what you can do, not on what you cannot.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Standing your ground may be necessary, but do so with kindness. If you handle people with dignity and understanding, you'll be able to persuade others to see things your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Get the facts. Make choices based on truth, practicality and common sense. Someone you encounter will offer you a different perspective. Take everything you hear into account.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Back away from anyone asking too many questions. Keep personal information in a safe place. Take pride in the way you look. The way you present yourself to the world matters.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- You've got more going for you than you realize. An effort to improve your health is favored. If you voice your opinions, you'll attract someone likeminded. A partnership or financial opportunity looks promising.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Don't limit what you can do or let someone lead the way. Do what's best for you and avoid getting left behind. Refuse to get caught in someone else's emotional mess.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- If you spend more time on hobbies and interests you enjoy, it will help you make choices that will improve your life and help you achieve happiness. Financial gain looks promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Consider your long-term plans and revise them to fit your current lifestyle and financial budget. Reviewing the past will help you come to terms with something you've lost.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep moving forward. Timing is everything, and if you act fast, you will be able to take advantage of something that will help you excel. A money matter will improve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Choose wisely. Be realistic when looking at your options. Don't be fooled by something or someone that sounds too good to be true. You are best off doing your own thing.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Catch up with old friends, attend a reunion or host an event. Your hands-on approach will put you where the action is and help you take advantage of an exciting opportunity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put a plan in place that is budget-friendly and geared toward fitness and a healthy lifestyle. What you accomplish will motivate you to be your best mentally, physically and financially.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- If you connect with someone from your past, you'll realize what's missing in your life. Shared memories will clear your vision and encourage you to pursue a dream.
