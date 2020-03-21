Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

When you head in a new direction, don't burn bridges. Remaining well-connected will come in handy. A change is overdue, but sufficient preparation will be necessary to meet the requirements specified. Don't get frustrated, upset or vindictive. See the potential in what's being offered, and proceed without hesitation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- An emotional matter will surface if you are required to deal with a problematic individual. Get your facts straight and use diplomacy to avoid backlash. Focus on creative pursuits and a healthier lifestyle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Diplomacy will work wonders for you today. If you offer solutions and help people, an unanticipated reward will come your way. Romance will enhance your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Be straight with whoever you deal with today. If you mislead someone, you will end up in a compromising position. Emotional situations will escalate quickly. Protect your reputation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Don't hesitate when it comes to profitable situations. Be sure to take advantage of an opportunity. Positive changes at home or in meaningful relationships are featured. Celebrate with a loved one.