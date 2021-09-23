INCIDENT — At 1:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with an injury in the 1200 block of East Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:25 a.m., Alan Anderson, 46, was arrested in the 500 block of East Boone Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

