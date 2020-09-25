Saturday, Sept. 19

INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m. Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of East Main Street and North College Drive.
INCIDENT — At 10:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting in the area of North Western and West Alvin avenues.
INCIDENT — At 11:58 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
