INCIDENT — At 9:23 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 12:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of West Central Avenue that resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 9:42 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of West North Avenue and North O Street that resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 12:36 p.m., Enrique Medellin, 23, was arrested in the 200 block of East Olive Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.