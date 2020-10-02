Saturday, Sept. 26

INCIDENT — At 1:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of North Curryer Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:25 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the area of North College Drive and East McElhany Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:45 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2300 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 10:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East Tunnell Street.
ARREST — At 5:24 a.m., Manuel Bonilla, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Boone Street and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, nonfirearm; vandalism; and possession of narcotics for sale.
ARREST — At 11:32 a.m., Rudy Lopez, 42, was arrested in the area of Highway 246 and Casino Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, resulting in bodily injury; and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08, resulting in bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received six reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
