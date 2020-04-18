Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Observe the way someone responds to what you do to figure out how much he or she cares. Don't waste time on a relationship that lacks equality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Spend time with people who enjoy the same things you do. Don't let anyone limit what you can do or put demands on you. Know when to say no. Your happiness is your responsibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Refuse to let someone back you into a corner or pick a fight with you. Choose to do something that allows you to hone your skills and expand your circle of friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Don't let someone from your past interfere in your life. Stick close to home and to the people you know you can trust. Put romantic plans in place and make a big commitment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't fold under pressure. Stick to a budget and to the plans that make you feel comfortable. A lifestyle change will save you money. Be frank to avoid a misunderstanding.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Distance yourself from anyone who expects too much from you. Concentrate on what will bring you the highest returns. Turn an idea or skill into a prosperous venture.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Emotional confusion will set in if you are vague. Get your point across and ask direct questions. Take better care of your health and well-being.

