SB Champ McCoy vs. SLO County champ Kimball

Nick Kimball's career:

Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014). Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs. Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.

College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.