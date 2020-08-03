SB Champ McCoy vs. SLO County champ Kimball

Player of the Decade Final
Mike McCoy vs. Nick Kimball
Mike McCoy's career:
Passing: 141 for 251 for 2,524 yards, 23 TDs, 14 INTs. Rushing: 123 carries, 1,091 yards, 13 TDs. Receiving: 33 catches, 510 yards, 5 TDs. All-purpose: 2,488 yards. Defense: 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 TFLs; 11 INTs, 21 pass breakups, 205 INT return yards. Kicking: 103 kickoffs for 4,071 yards, 23 TBs; 90 punts, 2,998 yards, 18 inside 20. Returns: 32 kickoff returns 682 yards, TD. Scoring: 21 TDs scored, 108 kick points; 9 for 11 on field goals, long of 48; 81 for 85 on PATs
College: Plays at Hancock.
vs.
Nick Kimball's career:
Receiving: 88 catches, 1,812 yards, 31 TDs (21 TD catches in 2014). Defense: 35 total tackles, 3 INTs. Notes: 2014 All-Area MVP had 1,240 yards in receptions, and 21 touchdowns, as he helped lead Nipomo to the Southern Section Northwest championship. Also made 35 tackles that year.
College: Played at Hancock and the University of LaVerne.
