School board candidates address community concerns during bilingual Zoom forum

Both Lopez and Garvin highlighted their years of experience on the board as reasons to retain their positions, explaining their hard work over the past five and 16 years, respectively.

"I'm consistent and I'm reliable," Lopez said. "I really understand the population that I work with."

Garvin argued that his long tenure on the board gave him important knowledge needed to solve problems in the district.

"I have that institutional intelligence of knowing how things were and how we've improved them," he said.

Melena, a kinesiology professor at Hancock College, and Bolden, a co-advisor for the Black student unions at Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools, both highlighted their continued commitment to working with youth as the reason why they would be a good fit.

"Since I retired in 2008, I have not stopped working with the kids. I'm a go-getter. I'm on each campus at least once a week," Bolden said. "It's time for the board to be more diverse than what it is, and for kids to see that, you know, 'if Ms. Bolden made it, we can do it also.'"

Morales, director of the Center for Employment Training in Santa Maria, argued that his work with students in school districts throughout the state of California as well as his experience in social services would benefit the board.

Santa Maria Public Airport Board member Baskett said he greatly values discipline in the classroom, and that his military background has provided him good experience.

When asked about the most pressing issues facing the district, five out of six candidates identified COVID-19 as the most pressing. However, Baskett said that COVID-19 would be a thing of the past in the next couple years, and that the district should prioritize English-language learning.