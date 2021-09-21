Sean Swain, VCA's quarterback, threw four touchdown passes as the Lions routed Lancaster Baptist 56-27, a big-time upset win. Lancaster Baptist was ranked fifth in the CIF-SS Division 2 8-man rankings heading into that game and VCA was unranked.
Sean Swain, Valley Christian QB: 8 for 16, 141 yards, 4 TDs in 56-27 win over Lancaster Baptist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.