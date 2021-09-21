083121 VCA FB 02.jpeg

Sean Swain, a 6-foot-3 junior, is the Lions' starting quarterback this fall. He threw four touchdowns on Saturday.

Sean Swain, VCA's quarterback, threw four touchdown passes as the Lions routed Lancaster Baptist 56-27, a big-time upset win. Lancaster Baptist was ranked fifth in the CIF-SS Division 2 8-man rankings heading into that game and VCA was unranked. 

Sean Swain, Valley Christian QB: 8 for 16, 141 yards, 4 TDs in 56-27 win over Lancaster Baptist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments