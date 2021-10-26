Over in the 8-man realm, Valley Christian suffered a wild 88-56 loss at Coast Union Saturday night. In that one, junior QB Sean Swain threw for 177 yards and two scores and also rushed for two touchdowns. He also stepped up on defense and made nine tackles and recovered a fumble. He then handled kicking duties and knocked through three touchbacks on kickoffs.
Sean Swain, VCA QB: 12 for 23 passing, 177 yards, 2 TDs, INT; 10 carries, 60 yards, 2 TDs; 9 total tackles, fumble recovery in 88-56 loss to Coast Union.
