Second round of COVID-19 closures causes frustration, anxiety for Santa Maria small businesses
0 comments

Second round of COVID-19 closures causes frustration, anxiety for Santa Maria small businesses

  • Updated
  • 0
071320 KT's gymnastics closes 1.jpg
Buy Now

Brittany Maxwell cleans mats as one of the last classes is taught at KT's All-Star Gymnastics at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall on Monday, after the state ordered closure of gyms and malls.

When seasoned Santa Maria salon owner Bambie Ruiz Padilla was finally able to open the doors of Coiffure Society Salon on June 8, she and co-owners Mary Davila and Pauline Halop were eager to create a safe and clean environment, to prevent being shut down for any violations.

Although Padilla said they met all the stringent COVID-19 safety standards, five weeks after opening the Orcutt salon was instructed to close Monday under a sweeping state mandate requiring the re-closure of several sectors in counties with increasing virus spread.

Read more here. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News