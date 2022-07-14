A 60-year-old man sustained major injuries Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Highway 154 near Foxen Canyon Road, resulting in a temporary highway closure.
A pickup truck and sedan collided at approximately 8:40 a.m. near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The sedan caught fire after the crash but was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
The sedan driver who received life-threatening injuries was airlifted to a nearby hospital while the pickup truck driver sustained minor injuries, according to County Fire.
One lane has reopened as first responders continue to clear the wreckage. California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.