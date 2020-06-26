Senior Spotlight: Orcutt Academy's Josiah DuBruno hopes to make track team at Cal Poly

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Orcutt Academy senior Josiah DeBruno had a (very) abbreviated 2020 senior track season.

He is hoping to resume his track career at the NCAA Division l level at Cal Poly.

“I’m talking with coach Chris Baptista about walking on my freshman year,” said DeBruno.

“If there isn’t a spot on the team my freshman year I still plan on trying to make the team my sophomore year.“ DeBruno said. “Obviously, competing at the DI level is a goal for any high school athlete so if I could have that opportunity it would be a huge dream come true.”

He was the Orcutt Academy nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Year scholarship. DeBruno carries a 3.8 GPA at Orcutt Academy.

DeBruno holds the Orcutt Academy school record in the triple jump (44 feet, 5 inches), long jump (21-6) and is one of two Orcutt high jumpers to clear 5-10.

He was likely to attend Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, and join the track team there. Then his plans changed.

“Cal Poly always interested me, but I never thought I’d get in so up until April I was probably going to Northwest Nazarene to do track,” he said.

“Once I got into Cal Poly, I knew I was going to go there because it was a better school academically and it being a big school really appealed to me.”

Besides, “I really like San Luis, and it’s near the beach,” said DeBruno.

Besides his track accomplishments, DeBruno was a prominent football and soccer player at Orcutt Academy.