Senior Spotlight: Righetti soccer star Kayla Minetti will stay local, attend Cal Poly

Kayla Minetti wants to remain in the area after she is done with her schooling. She also wants to maintain her family's tradition and go into agriculture.

Thus, the senior Righetti High School soccer star will attend Cal Poly.

"I would definitely like to stay local around here and try to go into the sales and marketing side," of agriculture, Minetti said.

A four-year varsity soccer player and a three-year varsity golfer, Minetti was the Righetti nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Female Athlete of the Year scholarship.

A prolific striker for Righetti, Minetti has played competitive soccer since she was six years old. She said she would like to continue her soccer career at Cal Poly.

"I probably will try out for the club team there," she said.

Kayla Minetti said in her scholarship application that her older sister, Brooke, was an inspiration to her as Kayla pursued her sports career.

Brooke Minetti was also a soccer standout at Righetti. "Her senior year in high school," was Brooke Minetti's last year in competitive soccer because of injuries, Kayla Minetti said.

The Minettis' agriculture roots in the area run deep. "My dad (Tommy) is a fourth-generation farmer," said Kayla Minetti.

She said her mother, Sarah, and four siblings, including older brother, Kyle, who is a seed salesman, all assist on the family farm.

"Whenever we get a chance, we try to help my dad any way we can," said Kayla Minetti.

In the fall of 2019, she was a solid performer for a Righetti golf team that finished second in the Mountain League, behind Arroyo Grande.