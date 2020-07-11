Senior Spotlight: VCA's Jamin Magness perseveres amid turbulent senior year

Some familiarity bred comfort for Jamin Magness when it came to Dallas Baptist, so Dallas Baptist will be where the Valley Christian Academy senior will continue his education.

“Both my parents actually went to Dallas Baptist, and my dad told me to give it a look,” said Jamin Magness.

He did give the school a look. as good a look as one can in this age of COVID-19 pandemic-caused closed campuses anyway, and decided Dallas Baptist was the school for him.

Besides, “I have family in the area,” said Magness.

Magness played football, basketball and baseball at Valley Christian Academy. He was the VCA nominee for the 2020 Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Male Athlete of the Year.

His senior year has been more than trying for Magness. He broke his wrist in a VCA football game.

+3 Lompoc native Julian Araujo gets a potential starting chance as Galaxy resume season Julian Araujo has a potential chance to start for the Los Angeles Galaxy in its MLS game against the Portland Timbers Monday in the MLS is Back Tournament.

“It was the right wrist, my dominant hand,” said Magness. It was late in the basketball season before Magness could play sports again.

He was part of a VCA baseball team that, along with the VCA softball team, played in the last sports events on the Central Coast before the pandemic prompted the cancellation of the rest of the spring sports season across the nation.

VCA’s baseball team defeated Coastal Christian 16-0 at VCA March 13. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

There have been no sports events on the Central Coast since that day. Schools statewide closed shortly thereafter and the CIF State Office announced on April 3 that all post-season spring sports events were cancelled.