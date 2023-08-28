Seven cadets graduated from Allan Hancock College’s CORE Custody Academy on Aug. 25 during a ceremony held at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.
All seven graduates of CORE Academy Class #14 completed a comprehensive California Standards and Training for Corrections course consisting of 260 hours of instruction.
“One of the most important missions of our college is training public servants,” said Hancock superintendent/president Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “These graduates are well-prepared for their careers.”
The six-week academy is designed to prepare students mentally, morally, emotionally, and physically to work as correctional officers. During the academy, the graduates learned a variety of skills, including emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, contraband, arrest and control, physical fitness training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.
“I am honored to be a part of this class,” said CORE graduate and class valedictorian Camryn Durnin.
Five of the CORE Academy graduates will go on to work as custody deputies for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
“Today is the beginning of your journey in one of the most demanding, but rewarding careers out there,” said Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Craig Bonner. “Your decision to serve your community is honorable, commendable, and appreciated.”
The CORE Academy Class #14 graduates include: Harai Leon Aguilar, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Jose Angelez, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Camryn Durnin, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Jeremiah Navarro, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Michael Omojoyegbe, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office; Alejandro Penaloza Cruz, independent and Dylan Pirkl, independent.
To learn more about Hancock’s CORE Custody Academy, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/pstc/lawenforcement/core-academy.php?locale=en