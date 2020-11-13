Seven Eagles announce college choices: Wolfe, Dunkle, Ferreros, Jensen, Lipson, Trimble and Baskin sign

Seven lucky Arroyo Grande High student-athletes finalized their college choices this week.

The national letter of intent initial signing period opened up Wednesday and Makenna Wolfe, Peyton Dunkle, Madelyn Ferreros, Kahlia Jensen, Makai Lipson, Justin Trimble and Drew Baskin all announced which schools they were signing with to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Trimble, a hard-hitting 6-foot-3 first baseman, signed to play baseball at UCSB.

Wolfe, who plays on the Arroyo Grande indoor volleyball team, will play volleyball at Florida State, but in the sand. Wolfe signed to join the Seminoles' beach volleyball team.

Dunkle will be staying close to home... and even closer to family. She signed to play tennis at Cal Poly, where her older sister Delanie Dunkle, an Arroyo Grande High grad, is also on the tennis team.

Ferreros earned a full-ride to Sacramento State where she will play on the Hornets' tennis team in the state capital.

Lipson will be heading south to Irvine to play for the Concordia men's volleyball team.

Jensen and Baskin will both be heading to Salem, Oregon. Jensen will play on the softball team and Baskin is set to join the baseball team at Willamette University.

Many of those who signed this week haven't had many occasions to celebrate anything amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So a small, socially-distanced ceremony was especially noteworthy. The parents of the student-athletes organized the ceremony off campus at Talley Field in Arroyo Grande.