The regular season couldn't have ended much better for St. Joseph.

Not only did the Knights capture a seventh straight win over rival Righetti, but Arroyo Grande also handed Paso Robles its first Mountain League loss of the year.

St. Joseph’s 26-7 win over Righetti combined with Arroyo Grande's 62-35 win over Paso Robles Friday results in a three-way tie for first atop the league standings.

St. Joseph, Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles each share a piece of the Mountain League championship with 4-1 records. Paso Robles beat St. Joseph, St. Joseph beat Arroyo Grande and Arroyo Grande beat Paso Robles.

All three teams will begin the playoffs next week. The CIF Central Section will release the final playoff groupings Sunday morning. This is the first year that the CIF is using an end-of-season power rankings approach to playoff groupings with this year's results factoring into which teams go to which divisions.

Righetti will likely enter the playoffs as well. The Warriors were seeded third in the Division 5 playoffs entering the game Friday. They are 1-8 overall and finished 1-4 in the Mountain League.

St. Joseph improved to 6-4 overall, having won four straight after falling to Paso Robles 26-21 on Oct. 1. That streak included the forfeit over Nipomo, a result brought on by COVID-19 issues within the Nipomo program.

A dense fog enveloped St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium for the entirety of the game, known as the 'Battle for the Shield.'

It didn't seem to impact proceedings too much as both teams were content with running the ball.

St. Joseph sophomore Carter Vargas, who played on Righetti's varsity team as a freshman in the spring, pounded the Warrior defense time and time again, scoring three rushing touchdowns. Vargas gained nearly 80 yards on the opening drive alone.

The Knights received the opening kickoff and marched 87 yards down the field on eight Vargas runs, capped by a 13-yard Vargas touchdown run. All the yardage on the drive was picked up by Vargas and two Righetti penalties.

“We did good. I felt our offensive line did really good, I couldn't do it without them," Vargas said.

Righetti responded with its best offensive series of the night. Abel McCormack, starting at quarterback for the injured Braden Claborn, connected on a pass on third and long and then ran for a first on fourth down. Bradley Spence ran for nine and Elias Martinez picked up a first down before Ryan Boivin took a direct snap up off the floor and weaved through the St. Joseph defense for a 10-yard touchdown run.

The game was tied at 7-7 after the first quarter. St. Joseph's Joaquin Cuevas, another former Warrior, bombed a 40-yard punt that set the Warriors up near their own 20.

Marky Pullman then recovered a McCormack fumble and Vargas made it count by scoring on a 5-yard run a few players later.

Then the Knights put together one of their finer drives of the night. Starting inside their own 20, quarterback Darian Mensah threw a swing pass to Caden Cuccia, who reversed field and created a first down out of nothing, taking a big hit by Cooper Bagby near his own sideline near the end of his long run.

Malakai Langley then ran for back-to-back first downs. The drive did stall and the Knights were facing a third and 21 at the Righetti 44. Mensah scrambled and eventually took off, picking up 24 yards to keep the drive alive and move the chains.

Vargas then scored from 13 yards out to put the Knights up 19-7. Travis Royal intercepted a pass before halftime to ensure the Knights took their lead into the break.

Vargas helped the Knights march down the field on their opening drive of the second half, running to the 1-yard line before Cuevas came in and scored to put the Knights up 26-7.

Righetti did string together a strong drive in the second half, but Ryan Boivin was stopped on a direct snap run on fourth and goal from the two to end the drive.

St. Joseph was able to drain the clock the rest of the way and capture their seventh straight win over Righetti.

Royal also had an interception in the second half.

Vargas sat out the first half of the season due to CIF transfer rules and has powered the St. Joseph rushing attack since he became eligible. With Vargas and fellow sophomore Langley, the Knights needed to only complete a handful of passes on the night, as Mensah mostly targeted Cuccia, who had three catches and ran for a first down after starting the last 10 games at quarterback.

Vargas is the younger brother of former St. Joseph running back Jayden Vargas, who starred at Hancock and Ventura after high school.

"I've been playing since I was about 7, my brother definitely taught me a lot," Carter Vargas said.

Entering Friday's games, St. Joseph was the No. 24 team in the CIF Central Section, meaning the Knights would be the No. 16 seed in the Central Section's Division 2 bracket.

Bakersfield Christian, the team two spots below the Knights, beat Bakersfield Golden Valley (1-8) 34-13 on Thursday to close out its regular season. Wasco (8-0), the team one spot behind the Knights and the No. 1 seed in Division 3 entering the week, beat a decent Shafter (5-5) team 46-20 on Friday. If Wasco leapfrogs St. Joseph in the rankings, the Knights would drop down a division and move from the lowest seed in Division 2 to the top seed in Division 3, clinching home field advantage for the postseason.

St. Joseph has won the last seven over Righetti by a combined 234-62.

Coach Pepe Villaseñor has now won at least a share of a league title in each of his four seasons at St. Joseph. He has just one league loss in the span.

Arroyo Grande rolled past Paso Robles 62-35 on Friday to hand the Bearcats their first league loss of the year. The Eagles are 7-3 overall and have won seven of their last eight games following an 0-2 start.