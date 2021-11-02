102921 Lompoc Dos Pueblos Football 23.jpg

Lompoc High running back Sheldon Canley, Jr. runs an interception back for a touchdown during Friday night's home game in Lompoc.

Sheldon Canley Jr. had his most impressive all-around game as Lompoc thrashed Dos Pueblos 60-7. 

Canley scored three different ways in Lompoc's 60-7 win over Dos Pueblos and scored four touchdowns. He ran for a score, caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception 60 yards for another score. He had 99 yards on 11 carries and 87 yards on three catches.

Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc RB/DB: 11 carries, 99 yards, TD; 3 catches, 87 yards, 2 TDs; 3 tackles, 60-yard INT return for TD.

