Sheldon Canley, Jr., Lompoc, RB

High School: Lompoc

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170

Class: 2022

Offers (1):

William & Mary

The Details

There were probably some people who thought 2019 would be a wait-and-see type of year for Sheldon Canley, Jr.

But Canley certainly wasn't gonna do much waiting. Though he certainly was seeing... tons of defenders in his dust and plenty of the end zone.

The third Canley sibling to play at Lompoc, joining brothers Dallas and D'Artagnan, lit up opposing defenses as a sophomore in 2019.

He carried the ball 83 times for 808 yards and 14 touchdowns. Canley entered the season behind Leondre Coleman and Oscar Tenorio, who were both seniors.

But Canley's explosive ability at the running back position resulted in 80-plus carries for the underclassman.

Canley made just about every one of those carries count.

And it shouldn't come as a surprise that Canley was ready to go at the varsity level as a sophomore. His father is former Brave Sheldon Canley, Sr., who played for Big Blue in the '80s before playing at Hancock and San Jose State, ultimately entering the NFL in 1991.

Canley Sr. also played on the varsity level at LHS his sophomore season.

Canley was clearly the most explosive every-down-back in the area last fall, showing off his breakaway ability time and time again. Once Canley finds a running lane, even if it's just a seam, he can make defenses pay with his speed. He is a 4.50 or under 40-yard dash type of guy.