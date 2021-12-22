Lompoc's star trio was Sheldon Canley Jr., Deville Dickerson and Cavin Ross. Though Lompoc had a down season, without those three it undoubtedly would've been much worse.
Canley rushed for nearly 1,600 yards behind a porous offensive line. He dodged would-be tacklers, out-ran others and ran through anybody else left standing in his way. He scored a total of 27 touchdowns in 11 games.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc, SR RB: 173 carries, 1,573 yards, 23 TDs; 23 catches, 306 yards, 3 TDs, 27 total TDs.
