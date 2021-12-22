Offensive Player of the Year 01

Lompoc's Sheldon Canley breaks away for one of his six touchdowns in the Sept. 10 game against Arroyo Grande. Canley rushed for nearly 1,600 yards this past season, scoring 27 total touchdowns. 

Lompoc's star trio was Sheldon Canley Jr., Deville Dickerson and Cavin Ross. Though Lompoc had a down season, without those three it undoubtedly would've been much worse. 

Canley rushed for nearly 1,600 yards behind a porous offensive line. He dodged would-be tacklers, out-ran others and ran through anybody else left standing in his way. He scored a total of 27 touchdowns in 11 games. 

Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc, SR RB: 173 carries, 1,573 yards, 23 TDs; 23 catches, 306 yards, 3 TDs, 27 total TDs. 

