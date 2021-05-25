051521 County Track 07.JPG
Lompoc's Joker Dickerson and Sheldon Canley Jr. and Carpinteria's Vincent Rinaldi run in the 100-meter dash during the Santa Barbara County track championships Saturday in Santa Ynez. Rinaldi won in 10.92 seconds.

Canley needed less than 11 seconds to make the list this week. The Lompoc High junior has been nominated multiple times and is back again.

He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter dash to win at the Channel League Finals. That's the 18th-fastest time in the state and the fastest time in the region this season. He also finished third in the long jump at league finals and helped the Braves win the 4x100.

