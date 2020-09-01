You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's custody deputy pleads not guilty to sex charges involving inmates
0 comments
top story
Santa Barbara County

Sheriff's custody deputy pleads not guilty to sex charges involving inmates

  • Updated
  • 0

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody deputy on Monday pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in a case involving several female jail inmates, according to an attorney.

Salvador Vargas Jr., 34, of Santa Maria appeared for a warrant arraignment in Superior Court of Santa Barbara, where he pleaded not guilty to felony charges of forcible oral copulation and sexual activity in a detention facility, according to his attorney, Michael Carty.

Sheriff's detectives on Feb. 21 arrested Vargas and a second custody deputy, Gabriel Castro, 47, of Ventura, on suspicion of various sex crimes committed against inmates at the Main Jail, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The two were arrested following an 18-month internal investigation into suspected crimes committed against inmates, following a report from an inmate that developed into two separate investigations. 

Castro pleaded not guilty to sexual activity in a detention facility and sexual penetration by a foreign object on March 6. 

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in Department 12 at Superior Court of Santa Barbara. 

Download PDF vargas federal complaint
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand
Columnists

Raul Armenta: Giving our local educators a hand

  • Updated

RAUL ARMENTA I hope you will join me in applauding our fine teachers, administrators and staff members as they do their absolute best, while awaiting the day our students can return to the classroom as soon and as safely as possible.

James Halvorson
Obituaries

James Halvorson

James Halvorson went to the Lord on July 16. He was born on June 4 1972 to Thomas & Phyllis Halvorson. Sisters Joanna & Jeanie and bro…

Billy Lee Hale
Obituaries

Billy Lee Hale

Billy Lee Hale, 82, of Buellton, CA, passed away peacefully August 16th. He was born in 1937 to parents Robert and Edna Hale in Kentucky. Bill…

+6
Jamie Edlin: Olive oil fit for royalty
Agriculture

Jamie Edlin: Olive oil fit for royalty

  • Updated

Since making the move to their “Rancho Olivos,” Shannon and John have been hands-on every step from tending to the seven acres of olive trees, all of which are sustainably and organically farmed, to bottling their extra virgin olive oil (EVO).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News