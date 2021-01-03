Shirley Contreras: January saw a lot of history over the years

Jan. 1, 1870: William N. Ballad, former state agent for the San Jose & Los Angeles line, became the proprietor of a stage line between Los Angeles and San Bernardino.
Jan. 31, 1880: Chute Landing was incorporated.
Jan.13, 1881: The Sisquoc Post Office opened with Frederick Wickenden as Post Master.
Jan. 1, 1883: An Odd Fellows lodge was chartered in Santa Maria.
January 1884: Exhumations began in moving bodies from Thornburgh Cemetery to the Santa Maria Cemetery.
January 1884: The Santa Maria Times moved into the first brick building located in the 100 block of South Broadway.
January 1891: Construction began on the Santa Maria Union High School, and was finished in June of 1892 at a cost of $12,000.
January 1897: Work began on the building of Union Sugar Factory. The first sugar produced at the factory came to Santa Maria on Sept. 20, 1899.
Jan. 11, 1900: The Santa Maria Hotel went up in flames, taking with it all of the wooden buildings in the area.
Jan. 1901: “The Gap” was closed when the Southern Pacific Railroad coastline track was completed at Gaviota, thus eliminating the need to take a stage from Santa Barbara to Los Olivos to connect with the Narrow-Gauge Railroad to San Luis Obispo.
January 1907: The Minerva Library Club purchased a lot on South Broadway for $750, a lot intended for use as the site of the Carnegie Library. However, Carnegie decided to use City property, instead. The former Minerva club property is now owned by the First United Methodist Church.
Jan. 6, 1907: A storm rolling in from the ocean stalled above the Central Coast, where it remained for four days, leaving the Lompoc Valley soaked with 7 inches of rain. Before the ordeal was over, train tracks and ties were torn up, the Robinson Bridge that had been enlarged the year before collapsed and 40 acres of crop land were washed away. On the positive side, though, thousands of acres were layered with rich black sediment, the gophers were gone and Lompoc Valley’s flower industry began.
Jan. 7, 1907: Santa Maria Gas & Power Company was organized with Madison Thornburg as president. Pipelines were put down from the Brookshire Oil Lease to Santa Maria. Natural gas began serving the city on April 3.
January 1909: Rev. Junjo Izumida arrived in Guadalupe to serve as the first resident minister of the Guadalupe Buddhist church.
Jan. 18, 1910: The Women’s Improvement Club took on the Board of Trustees (now the City Council) for allowing Buena Vista Park to be used as a smallpox quarantine camp, calling it a “menace to the public.”
Jan. 27, 1913: Frank Crakes became the city’s fire chief, earning $25 per month. Firemen received $2 an hour, but only while they were fighting fires.
Jan. 24, 1916: The Supreme Court declared income tax constitutional.
Jan. 1919: The Automobile Club of Southern California opened its fifteenth branch office in Santa Maria.
Jan. 15, 1920: Twenty-one local girls met to form the A to Z Club.
Jan. 16, 1920: Prohibition began.
Jan. 18, 1924: Fire broke out at the Chinese Buddhist Church in Guadalupe. The fire spread to surrounding structures, with damage estimated to be $100,000.
January 1927: Property located at Boone & Lincoln Streets, the future site of the Minerva Club’s clubhouse, cleared escrow.
Jan. 14, 1928: The First National Bank of Santa Maria which was organized in 1915, was sold to the Bank of Italy.
Jan. 5, 1929: Santa Maria’s population reached 7,097.
Jan. 18, 1929: The high school winter class graduated 24 students.
Jan. 21, 1929: For the first time in many years, the hills surrounding Santa Maria were covered with snow.
Jan. 30, 1929: The Daily Times reported that 16,500 acres of valley property were being leased by oil companies.
Jan. 15, 1933: The new St. Peter’s Episcopal Church was consecrated.
Jan. 1, 1934: Ground breaking took place for the new City Hall, Santa Maria’s first city-owned municipal building.
Jan. 1939: Vaqueros de Los Rancheros began at a meeting held at the Commercial Hotel in Guadalupe. Among the Charter members were Dan Sheehy, Charles Maretti, Charlie Campodonico, Bob Camp, Eddie Fields and George Petersen.
Jan. 1, 1943: Leo Preisker, who served as Santa Barbara’s Fifth District Supervisor for 27 years, officially retired.
Jan. 1944: Santa Maria Valley Railroad’s depot was destroyed by fire.
Jan. 30, 1945: A P-38 airplane, on routine maneuvers, crashed into Rusconi’s Café, tearing off the roof of the Economy Drug Store. Two hours later, another P-38 crashed in a field two miles southwest of Santa Maria.
Jan. 1946: The Santa Maria Valley Roping and Riding Club was formed.
Jan. 7, 1947: The Santa Maria Country Club was incorporated as a nonprofit corporation
Jan. 26, 1949: The Santa Maria Times announced that dial telephones were soon to be installed in Orcutt.
January 1951: Morris Stephan was sworn in as Justice of the Peace of the 7th Judicial District of Santa Maria. By a decree of the Superior Court, the Justice court became the Municipal court in 1961. Stephan was later appointed by the governor as Judge of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara County. He retired from the bench in 1972 after having served in judicial offices for 22 years.
January 1953: The U.S.O. in Santa Maria closed.
Jan. 1, 1953: Associated Telephone Company became General Telephone of California.
January 1959: “This is Our Valley” came off the press.
Jan. 9, 1961: The swing of a sledge hammer by Santa Maria Mayor Casey Kyle, marked the beginning of the demolition of the first section of Whiskey Row to make way for the First Western Bank and Trust building on the northwest corner of Main and McClelland streets.
January 1963: Whiskey Row was demolished.
Jan. 26, 1963: Rex Café, located on the corner of East Main and Broadway, was torn down.
Jan. 7, 1968: The postage stamp cost increased to 10 cents.
January 1964: The Santa Maria Jewish congregation voted to purchase 1 2/3 acres of land on Alvin Street (for $12,500) in order to build a synagogue.
Jan. 20, 1968: Union Sugar Company announced the closing of the town of Betteravia.
Jan. 3, 1969: Work began on Santa Maria’s new Department of Motor Vehicles office at the corner of McClelland and Boone streets.
Jan. 20, 1974: The dedication and grand opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum took place at its new home at 606 South Broadway. The museum had been built on surplus city property with funds raised by the Historical Society’s members.
Jan. 23, 1980: Isamu Minami was chosen as Santa Maria’s Citizen of the Year by the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.
January 1987: Pine Grove Cemetery became part of the Santa Maria Cemetery District.
January 1990: Butch Simas was elected to the Santa Maria Sports Hall of Fame.
January 1993: Nipomo’s Community Presbyterian Church was dedicated.
January 1993: Scoop Nunes, Santa Maria’s “Mr. Baseball,” was inducted into the Santa Maria Hall of Fame. He had been inducted into the National Semi-Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in Wichita, Kansas in August of 1977.
Jan. 13, 2018: “The Valley Speaks” came to a close with a talk by former Santa Maria Times reporter Karen White.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
